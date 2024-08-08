Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Stock Up 12.8 %

ALAB stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,973,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.