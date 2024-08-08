Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 3,539,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

