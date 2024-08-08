Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 354,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.