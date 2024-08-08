Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,410,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,192,259 shares.The stock last traded at $37.85 and had previously closed at $36.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

