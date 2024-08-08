Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 92,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,137,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

ALAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

