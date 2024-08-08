AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.5% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,917. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

