ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
