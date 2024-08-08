ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ATI updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. 148,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

