Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

