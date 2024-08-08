Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

ATMU stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after buying an additional 583,078 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

