AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 8,303,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,753,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

