Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.52

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 5965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

