Austin Aerts Sells 6,760 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $50,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,415 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $43,915.65.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $18,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 209,762 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.