Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00037015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and approximately $292.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,436,393 coins and its circulating supply is 395,090,023 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

