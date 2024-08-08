Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.85. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12,953 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
