Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.85. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12,953 shares trading hands.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

