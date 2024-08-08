Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Up 2.1 %

Avnet Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

