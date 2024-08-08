Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $387.00 at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $381.00 to $387.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.08.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ AXON traded up $21.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.54. 989,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.00. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $371.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.