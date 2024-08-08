Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

