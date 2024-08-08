Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.0 million-$658.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.8 million. Azenta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 579,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. Azenta has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

