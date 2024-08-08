B. Riley Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

