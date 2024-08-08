Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $161.10 million and $3.66 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001457 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $3,738,548.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.