Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

BCSF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 227,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.