Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) CEO Sells $4,405,725.30 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

