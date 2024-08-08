Bank of America Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $580.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $650.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.04.

NYSE HUBS traded up $15.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.48. 1,168,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.24 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

