Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$130.29.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock traded up C$1.18 on Thursday, reaching C$111.48. 554,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,039. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

