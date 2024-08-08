Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,066.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American Trust increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.