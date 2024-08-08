Barclays Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $147.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $193.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.