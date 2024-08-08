Barclays Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $19.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

