Barclays Increases BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $7.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

