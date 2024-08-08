Barclays Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $224.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $228.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

HLT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,085. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

