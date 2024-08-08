Barclays Raises Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $17.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

SHC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after buying an additional 4,525,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 363,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

