Barclays Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BigCommerce Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $433.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

