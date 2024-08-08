Barclays Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,759,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,524. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

