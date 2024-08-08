Barclays Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Overweight

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.37.

argenx stock opened at $497.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in argenx by 34.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in argenx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

