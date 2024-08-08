Barry Port Sells 3,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.81. 208,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

