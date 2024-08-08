Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 648,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,860. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $2,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $420,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.