Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.36.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,158. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

