Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.3 %

BAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 3,730,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

