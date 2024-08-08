Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Trading Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 1,337,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,187,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

