Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

