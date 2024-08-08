BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:TBBB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,847. BBB Foods has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

