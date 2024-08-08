Beldex Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $321.17 million and $676,551.79 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.77 or 0.04352852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00036500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,040,272 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,340,272 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

