Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $979,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

