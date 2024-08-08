BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Activity

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

