BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

