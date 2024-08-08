BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 485,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,720. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

