BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 1,140,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,521. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

