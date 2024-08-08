Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Sells $16,219.86 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,219.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,852.32.

On Monday, July 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,206.00.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.