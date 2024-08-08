Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Buys C$262,547.58 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 100,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$262,547.58.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 360 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$959.04.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 1,132 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,898.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 700 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637.65.

Bitfarms Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.22. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

