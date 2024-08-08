BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

